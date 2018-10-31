Steelmaker POSCO Unveils 100 Reform Tasks

Photo : KBS News

Steelmaker POSCO has announced a list of 100 reform tasks and pledged to achieve 100 trillion won in sales by 2030.POSCO held an event on management reform on Monday attended by all staff members of the corporate group, and unveiled the list to mark 100 days since its new chairman Choi Jeong-woo took office.The company will continue to increase the percentage of high value-added products in its steel business to reach 12 million tons in sales of automotive steel sheets by 2025.It will also focus on developing technologies, including for cost reduction, and expand partnerships in technological cooperation. POSCO will also readjust its affiliates' business portfolio for greater efficiency.A research center on secondary batteries will also open to help POSCO become a market leader with the goal to command 20 percent of global market share by 2030.