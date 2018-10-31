28 Private Kindergartens Nationwide Moving to Close

A growing number of private kindergartens are taking steps to close after the government announced strict measures to address spending irregularities at preschool establishments.According to the Ministry of Education, as of last Friday, 28 private kindergartens nationwide have applied for the government’s approval to shut down or informed parents of their plans to close.Most of the schools cited aggravating business conditions as their reason for closing.The ministry said the kindergartens are drafting plans related to where their students will be placed in a bid to ensure they can close by receiving consent from two thirds of parents, as stipulated by the new government rules.