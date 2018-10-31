Intelligence Agency: N. Korea Enforcing Military Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

The North Korean military is known to have refrained from offensive behavior near the inter-Korean border this year.During a parliamentary audit on Monday, the South Korean Defense Ministry's intelligence unit gave a report on reduced reconnaissance activity in the Demilitarized Zone and trespassing of the Northern Limit Line maritime border by the North Korean military.An official on the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee conveyed the unit's assessment that Pyongyang was properly implementing the inter-Korean military agreement signed in September.The Defense Intelligence Agency also said that North Korea was focused on economic development and has taken tangible measures this year regarding denuclearization at the Punggye-ri nuclear test site and missile test site in Dongchang-ri.It also assessed that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's leadership has considerably stabilized.