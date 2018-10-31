US to Exempt S. Korea from Iranian Oil Embargo

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. will reportedly exempt South Korea from sanctions targeting Iran.Reuters said that U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will hold a joint press conference on Monday to announce a list of eight countries that will be temporarily allowed to continue to import oil from Iran.The Trump administration on Monday restored a second round of sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.The reimposed sanctions target foreign companies importing Iranian oil, natural gas and petrochemical products.Reuters quoted a U.S. government official as saying that the eight largest importers of Iranian oil will all be exempt from the measures, including China, India, South Korea, Japan and Turkey.