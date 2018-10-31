US to Exempt S. Korea from Iranian Oil Embargo

The U.S. will reportedly exempt South Korea from sanctions targeting Iran.
Reuters said that U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will hold a joint press conference on Monday to announce a list of eight countries that will be temporarily allowed to continue to import oil from Iran.
The Trump administration on Monday restored a second round of sanctions on Iran that had been lifted under the 2015 nuclear deal.
The reimposed sanctions target foreign companies importing Iranian oil, natural gas and petrochemical products.
Reuters quoted a U.S. government official as saying that the eight largest importers of Iranian oil will all be exempt from the measures, including China, India, South Korea, Japan and Turkey.