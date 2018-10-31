Tug Boat Rams into S. Korean Tidal Power Plant Causing Shutdown

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s first trial tidal power station is on temporary shutdown after it was rammed into by a ship.According to the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and a regional maritime police office, last Tuesday, a 165-ton tug boat pulling two ships weighing more than 300 tons each hit an outer structure of the Uldolmok Tidal Power Plant located off Jindo County in South Jeolla Province.There were no casualties but the accident caused damage to a catwalk, electric wires and one of the power plant's transformers.The incident has disrupted scheduled plans for the plant to provide electricity for the general public starting early next year.