Moon, Rival Party Floor Leaders Agree on Bipartisan Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in and the floor leaders of the five major political parties, including the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP), have agreed to cooperate on improving people's livelihoods.A bipartisan 12-point agreement was reached on Monday during an inaugural meeting between the president and the floor leaders of the parties launched to promote political harmony.It stated that they will first focus on assisting low-income earners and small business owners, enhancing fairness in recruiting processes, and increasing child benefits to counter the country's low birth rate trend.They also agreed on the passage of bills concerning the public, including those related to enhancing the flexible working system, deregulation, decentralization and public safety.During the meeting, President Moon said he will not hasten efforts related to parliamentary ratification on the Panmunjeom Declaration, which is currently one of the most contentious issues between the rival parties.The next meeting between Moon and the party leaders will likely be held in February.