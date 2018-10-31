Unification Minister: 6 Mln Mobile Phones in Use in N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon says there are around six million mobile phones in North Korea.The minister shared the information on Monday in response to questions posed during a parliamentary session arranged by the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.He said middle and high school students in the North carry around mobile phones and although they don't have Internet access, it's believed they use an internal network and share popular cultural contents with each other, including content related to South Korean K-pop group BTS.He said most of the mobile phones used in the North are third generation or older and that most handsets are available at 100 dollars to 200 dollars each.