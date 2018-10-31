Gov't to Announce 3-Year Inclusive Society Plan Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

The government's three-year plan to create an inclusive society through enhanced income distribution and balanced regional development is poised to be announced early next year.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon revealed some details of the tentative plan on Monday during a meeting of the National Assembly’s Special Committee on Budget and Accounts.In September, the Moon Jae-in administration outlined its "Inclusive Society" initiative to expand state responsibility for the lives of every citizen and announced a plan to actualize it would be drafted by related government ministries.The prime minister said the government is still in the preparatory stages and will compile reports from the ministries by the end of this year and unveil a final draft by early next year.In regards to questions about how the government plans to fund the initiative, Lee said the Ministry of Economy and Finance is “thinking it over,” but stressed all is going smoothly as planned.