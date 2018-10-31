International US Midterm Elections to Begin Tuesday

The United States will hold midterm elections across the nation on Tuesday.



The general elections, which come near the midpoint of President Donald Trump's four-year term, will elect all 435 seats in the House, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 of 50 governors.



Polls open and close at different times across the nation. The elections will begin at 5 a.m. in Vermont and end at 11 p.m. in Hawaii, Eastern Standard Time.



According to a joint survey of about one thousand registered voters by the Wall Street Journal and NBC from last Thursday to Saturday, 50 percent said Democrats should win the House, while 43 supported Republicans.



In the Senate races, FiveThirtyEight, a political analysis site, projected on Monday that Republicans have an 83-point-two percent chance of remaining in control.