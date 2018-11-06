Pompeo to Meet N. Korean Counterpart in New York Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will meet with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong-chol, in New York on Thursday to continue discussions on the denuclearization of the regime.The State Department said in a statement on Monday that the two officials will discuss ways to advance the denuclearization agreement reached by U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore in June.It said they will discuss making progress on all four pillars of the Singapore summit joint statement, including achieving the North's final, fully verified denuclearization.U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun will accompany Pompeo at the high-level talks.It will be the second time that Pompeo will meet with Kim in New York. The first time was on May 31st right before the Singapore summit.