Health Insurance Premiums to Rise 3.49% Next Year

The government will raise health insurance premiums by three-point-49 percent next year, the largest increase since 2011.The Ministry of Health and Welfare announced on Tuesday that the revised National Health Service Act will take effect from January first next year.Under the revision, the insurance rate for salaried workers under an employer-sponsored health insurance program will increase from the current six-point-24 percent to six-point-46 percent. The raise will pull up monthly premiums by an average of three-thousand-746 won to 109-thousand-988 won.The comparable figure for the self-employed without an employer-sponsored program will increase by an average of three-thousand-292 won per household to 97-thousand-576 won.The insurance rates have increased every year over the past decade except in 2009 and 2017, with the average growth at three-point-two percent.The health ministry plans to keep future increases under that average.