US JCS Chief: Talks with North Could Change US Military Posture in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

The chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff says the U.S. will have to make changes to its military posture on the Korean Peninsula if talks with North Korea advance.Reuters reported Monday that Marine General Joseph Dunford told a forum at Duke University that the more successful the U.S. is in the diplomatic track, the more uncomfortable it will be in the military space.He said negotiations will take a form where the U.S. is going to have to start making some changes to the military posture, adding it’s willing to do that in support of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. He didn't elaborate.Pompeo will meet with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong-chol, in New York on Thursday to continue discussions on the denuclearization of the regime.