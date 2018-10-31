Two Koreas, UNC Holding Talks on JSA Disarmament

Photo : YONHAP News

The two Koreas and the U.S.-led UN Command(UNC) are holding talks to discuss issues related to the disarmament of the Joint Security Area(JSA) in the Demilitarized Zone.The third round of the trilateral talks began at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Freedom House on the South Korean side of the truce village of Panmunjeom.Seoul's Defense Ministry said the three sides will mutually confirm and evaluate the results of joint verification work that took place on October 26th and 27th to ensure that the JSA is completely disarmed.They will also discuss ways for the Koreas to conduct joint patrol in the JSA, readjustment of surveillance equipment and free movement of visitors to the area.The South and the North are being represented by Army Colonel Cho Yong-geun and Army Colonel Om Chang-nam, respectively. The UNC's delegation is headed by Army Colonel Burke Hamilton.