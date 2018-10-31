S. Korea Gets Exemption from Iran Oil Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has received a waiver from U.S. sanctions re-imposed on Iran.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced on Monday that Washington is granting temporary exemptions to South Korea and seven other nations based on "specific circumstances" and to ensure a well-supplied oil market.The seven others are China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, Taiwan and Turkey.Pompeo said those countries have already demonstrated significant reductions of their purchases of Iranian crude over the past six months, adding two have completely ended imports of Iranian crude and will not resume them as long as the sanctions regime remains in place.