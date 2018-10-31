Sankei: Japan to File Suit against S. Korea with ICJ over Forced Labor Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

Japan will reportedly file a suit against Seoul with the International Court of Justice(ICJ) over the South Korean top court's recent ruling in favor of Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.In a landmark ruling last week, the Supreme Court ordered Japanese steel producing giant Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation to pay compensation to four plaintiffs for forced work.Japan's Sankei Shimbun daily reported on Tuesday that the Japanese government decided to take the case to the ICJ unless the South Korean government makes the payment.The paper said that Tokyo considered recalling its ambassador to Seoul Nagamine Yasumasa in protest of the ruling, but decided not to in light of the need to discuss trial procedures.