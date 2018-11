Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says punishment should be tougher for crimes targeting the vulnerable, such as women, children, the elderly and the disabled.At a Cabinet meeting Tuesday morning, Lee ordered a review of legal measures involving such victims.He told the government to beef up security in areas deemed isolated and dangerous, such as walking trails and parking lots.His remarks are in part a response to a series of recent murders of women around the nation.