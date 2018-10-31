Menu Content

Top Office Hopes U.S.-N.Korea Talks Will Lead to Breakthrough in Denuclearization

Write: 2018-11-06 13:25:33Update: 2018-11-06 15:36:21

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told reporters Tuesday the Moon administration hopes upcoming U.S.-North Korea talks will produce a breakthrough on denuclearization.

He pointed out the talks will take place following Tuesday's U.S. midterm elections, possibly producing a new political climate.

U.S. Secretary of Secretary Mike Pompeo plans to meet with his North Korean counterpart Kim Yong-chol in New York on Thursday.  

The key objective of the high-level talks is to agree on specifics of another summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
