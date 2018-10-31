Pres. Chief of Staff Vows to Do Utmost to Improve Employment

Photo : YONHAP News

Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok says that he will do everything possible to boost employment.In a parliamentary audit of the government Tuesday, Im said that he feels responsible for the seriously sluggish labor market, which he attributed to a global economic slowdown as well as demographic and industrial structure problems.While stressing the government's determination to continuously ease regulations, he also predicted that the institutional foundation for a fair economy will be laid if government-initiated bills on economic democratization succeed.Im also highlighted the government's achievements in inter-Korean relations, saying that the government has brought about a landmark turning point to establish peace and create a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula through summit declarations and a military agreement with the North.