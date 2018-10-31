National Security Adviser Stresses Cooperation with US for Speedy Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in's national security adviser says that the government will further cooperate with the U.S. to speed up the denuclearization of North Korea.In a parliamentary audit of the presidential office Tuesday, National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong stressed that he will do his utmost to produce concrete progress in the denuclearization process, based on mutual trust among South and North Korea, and the U.S.Chung predicted that recent inter-Korean agreements will help continuously improve cross-border relations by easing military tension and reducing the risk of war.He said it was very meaningful that North Korea publicly confirmed its determination for denuclearization at the inter-Korean summit in September.Chung expressed expectations that another U.S-North Korea summit and a fourth inter-Korean summit between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will lead the North to take concrete denuclearization steps as it promised in previous agreements.