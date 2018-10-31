Survey: Prime Minister Most Preferred Presidential Candidate From Liberal Camp

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A new survey indicates Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon is the most preferred liberal candidate for president among voters, while former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn is the most preferred conservative candidate.Our Bae Joo-yon has the story.Report: Pollster Real Meter surveyed two-thousand-506 adults nationwide last week, and found that 16 percent of respondents picked incumbent Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon as their most favored presidential candidate from the liberal camp.Lee had a comfortable lead over Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung who came in second with nine-point-five percent. They were followed by Justice Party Representative Sim Sang-jeung, Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon, Interior and Safety Minister Kim Boo-kyum, South Gyeongsang Province Governor Kim Kyoung-soo, Democratic Party Chairman Lee Hae-chan and Presidential Chief of Staff Im Jong-seok.Earlier on Sunday during the National Assembly’s inspection of government agencies, Lee was asked whether he has presidential aspirations. Lee replied that he is cautious to comment, saying he was baffled by the question.Meanwhile, the survey found that 14-point-eight percent of respondents believe former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn would be the most preferred presidential candidate among conservative figures. Former chairman of the Bareunmirae Party Yoo Seong-min trailed Hwang within the margin of error with 14-point-seven percent.They were followed by former Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, former Liberty Korea Party Chairman Hong Joon-pyo, Bareunmirae Party Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu and former Bareunmirae Party Chairman Ahn Cheol-soo.The survey commissioned by local broadcaster CBS had a 95 percent confidence level with a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.