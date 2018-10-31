Prices of Gas, Diesel, LPG Sharply Drop in Seoul Following Fuel Tax Cut

Photo : YONHAP News

Prices of gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas sharply declined in Seoul Tuesday, after a 15 percent fuel tax cut came into effect.According to the Korea National Oil Corporation, the average price of gasoline at gas stations across the country was one-thousand-684-point-two won per liter Tuesday, down six-point-one won from Monday.In Seoul, the average gas price was one-thousand-751 won per liter, nearly 23 won lower than the day before, with some stations even selling gas below the one-thousand-600 won mark.The price of diesel dropped seven won to one-thousand-489 won on average nationwide, while Seoul saw the average price fall by more than 20 won.The price of liquefied petroleum gas declined nearly 17 won on average, and 28 won on average in Seoul.