Economy KOSPI Ends Tuesday 0.61% Higher

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained Tuesday, adding 12-point-70 points, or point-61 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-89-point-62.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-39 point, or point-06 percent, to close at 691-point-55.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-eight won.