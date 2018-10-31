Economy
KOSPI Ends Tuesday 0.61% Higher
Write: 2018-11-06 15:43:50 / Update: 2018-11-06 15:44:00
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained Tuesday, adding 12-point-70 points, or point-61 percent. It closed the day at two-thousand-89-point-62.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ fell, losing point-39 point, or point-06 percent, to close at 691-point-55.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-three won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-eight won.
