Politics

Korean-Americans Vying For Congressional Seat During Midterm Elections

Write: 2018-11-06 16:15:58Update: 2018-11-06 16:50:36

Photo : KBS News

Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States include a number of races involving Korean-Americans.

Three Korean-Americans are vying for seats in the House of Representatives.

Republican Young Kim running in California's 39th District is a former assistant to Congressman Ed Royce.

Democrat Andy Kim competing in New Jersey's Third District is a Middle East expert who served as a national security adviser to former President Barack Obama.

And Republican Pearl Kim from Pennsylvania's Fifth District is a former assistant district attorney and a senior deputy attorney general in Pennsylvania.

At least two of the races are extremely close, creating a good chance at least one Korean-American will capture a seat in Congress for the first time in more than two decades.
