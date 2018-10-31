Korean-Americans Vying For Congressional Seat During Midterm Elections

Photo : KBS News

Tuesday's midterm elections in the United States include a number of races involving Korean-Americans.Three Korean-Americans are vying for seats in the House of Representatives.Republican Young Kim running in California's 39th District is a former assistant to Congressman Ed Royce.Democrat Andy Kim competing in New Jersey's Third District is a Middle East expert who served as a national security adviser to former President Barack Obama.And Republican Pearl Kim from Pennsylvania's Fifth District is a former assistant district attorney and a senior deputy attorney general in Pennsylvania.At least two of the races are extremely close, creating a good chance at least one Korean-American will capture a seat in Congress for the first time in more than two decades.