Smoking Rate Edges down to 20.3%

The smoking and drinking rate in South Korea has fallen in the past two years overall, but among women, the percentages have gone up.According to a social survey report Statistics Korea released Tuesday, 20-point-three percent of South Koreans aged 19 and older are found to be smokers this year, down from 20-point-eight percent two years ago.By gender, the smoking rate among men fell one-point-four percentage points to 37-point-seven percent. Among women, the rate rose by four tenth of a percent to record three-and-a-half percent.Sixty-five-point-two percent of adults had at least one drink in the past year, down from 65-point-four percent two years ago.Over 77 percent of men and over 53 percent of women had alcohol this year. The percentage has slightly edged down for men but slightly rose for women compared to 2016.