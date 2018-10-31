Two More Sets of Korean War Remains Found in DMZ

Photo : KBS News

South Korea has found two additional sets of Korean War remains during mine removal and road construction work inside the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) in Cheorwon, Gangwon Province.The Defense Ministry's Agency for Killed in Action Recovery and Identification said Tuesday that human bones have been retrieved from the Arrowhead Ridge in recent days.It said a fibula was discovered on October 29th during demining operations and a tibia was found Monday during road construction work.Both remains are believed to belong to soldiers killed in the battle at the Arrowhead Ridge during the Korean War, but still need to be examined.The ridge was a site of fierce battles where South Korean, American and French troops fought against the Chinese between November 1951 and July 1953.The two Koreas have been demining the DMZ ahead of a joint project next year to excavate war remains.Two remains were earlier found on October 24th, including an identification tag belonging to a South Korean soldier.