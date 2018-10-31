Less than Half of S. Koreans Consider Marriage Necessary

Forty-eight percent of South Koreans aged 13 or older think marriage is a necessity, marking the first time the percentage has dipped below 50.On the other hand, the percentage of people who believe a couple can live together without tying the knot has topped 50 percent for the first time to reach 56-point-four percent.Statistics Korea on Tuesday released results of its 2018 Social Survey.Also, 59 percent of the surveyed believe household chores should be fairly divided between men and women, nearly double the 32 percent from ten years ago.Statistics Korea surveyed 39-thousand South Koreans 13 and older nationwide in May and June.The survey comes as the country struggles with a seriously low birth rate.