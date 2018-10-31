S. Korea's FM Assesses Roles of Outgoing US Forces Chief

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha expressed gratitude for the service of outgoing U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) Commander General Vincent Brooks Tuesday.In a meeting with Brooks, Kang praised his role in helping to secure Washington’s support for the implementation of inter-Korean military agreements.Brooks said although challenges lie ahead, he has no doubt that the alliance will resolve them.U.S. General Robert Abrams takes over on Thursday for Brooks, who was the first African American to take on the USFK Commander post.