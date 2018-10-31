Draft UN Resolution Maintains Tough Language over N. Korean Human Rights

Photo : YONHAP News

A new draft UN resolution refers North Korean human rights violations to the International Criminal Court and urges sanctions targeting individual North Korean officials responsible for them.The draft also welcomes an inter-Korean agreement to strengthen humanitarian cooperation on the issue of war-separated families.The draft is expected to be put to a committee vote by mid-November, and then move to the General Assembly before the end of the year.The UN General Assembly has adopted a North Korean human rights resolution every year since 2005.