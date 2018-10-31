PM Lee Advocates Income-Led Growth Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon says the Moon administration is "thinking over" certain aspects of its income-led growth initiative, but will never give up on the overall policy.Lee acknowledged to lawmakers Tuesday that certain elements of the policy may be painful such as the minimum wage hike and working hour reduction.He said the economy is showing some “grave symptoms” but stopped short of describing the situation as a crisis.Lee declined to comment on the prospective replacement of two leading economic policy-makers, Presidential Chief of Staff for Policy Jang Ha-sung and Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon.