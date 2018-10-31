S. Korea Still Aiming for War-Ending Declaration This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean National Security Adviser Chung Eui-yong told lawmakers Tuesday the government is still aiming for a multilateral declaration to end the Korean War before the end of the year.Chung said Seoul is open to various possibilities for bringing that about, including possibly allowing the declaration to be made by working-level officials rather than top leaders.Chung says a visit by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Seoul this year is still one of the government's objectives, regardless of the timing of a second U.S.-North Korea summit.