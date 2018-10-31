Profit-Sharing Between Companies to Receive Tax Incentives

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party are discussing ways of encouraging large companies to team up with smaller ones by providing tax breaks and other incentives.A "cooperative benefit sharing" pilot project is expected to be carried out by the Korea Foundation for Cooperation of Large and Small Business, Rural Affairs even before necessary legislation is completed.According to an official of the Ministry of SMEs and Startups, implementing the profit-sharing system is one of the 100 policy goals adopted for the Moon Jae-in administration and seeks to reduce gaps between large and small-sized firms.The official added the system has been designed based on the three principles of market economy, incentives and innovation.