S. Korea Seeks to Increase Fund for Virtual Family Reunions

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon is asking lawmakers to fund virtual teleconference reunions for family members separated by the Korean War.He says the Inter-Korean Cooperation Fund needs about eight-point-five billion won to resume the electronic reunions.Part of the money would go toward repairing conference facilities in the South that have not been used for ten years.Cho says the video reunions are part of September's inter-Korean summit agreement, but funding has yet to be allocated accordingly.