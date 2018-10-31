Seoul Says US Forces Need to Remain Regardless of Peace Deal

Photo : KBS News

Seoul's Foreign Ministry says that U.S. troops need to remain in South Korea even after a peace deal is reached on the Korean Peninsula.A ministry official made the remark Tuesday in response to comments by U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Joseph Dunford that the U.S. will have to make changes to its military posture on the peninsula if talks with North Korea advance.The South Korean official said that Dunford has also emphasized there is no change in the U.S. promise to defend South Korea, adding the issue of U.S. Forces Korea is not related with a war-ending declaration or a peace deal.