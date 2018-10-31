1st Fine Dust Reduction Measures in 8 Months to Affect Capital Areas

Photo : YONHAP News

The Environment Ministry says fine dust reduction measures will be implemented on Wednesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. in Seoul and most surrounding areas.Tuesday's fine dust air levels reached their highest levels in eight months.Particulate matter in the air has surpassed 50 micrograms per cubic meter for two consecutive days.Under reduction measures, about 527-thousand public officials in the capital region are subject to driving restrictions preventing certain license plate vehicles from being on the road on certain dates.More than 100 public facilities that emit pollution are required to shorten operations, and more than 450 public construction sites are required to cut operating hours.