S. Korea Considering Approving Trip by N. Koreans to Local Event

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government is considering approving a trip by a North Korean delegation to an international peace event to be held in the South next week.The seven-member delegation includes Rhee Jong-hyuk, a ranking member of the all-powerful Workers' Party of the communist nation, and Kim Song-hye, a senior North Korean official in charge of reunification.A Unification Ministry official said Tuesday that the ministry received the application for the trip that evening.If approved, the delegation will take part in an international peace and prosperity conference to be hosted by Gyeonggi Province and a local private organizationin in Goyang, north of Seoul, from next Wednesday to Saturday.Excluding travels to the Panmunjeom border village, it would be the first high-level visit to the South by North Korean officials since the PyeongChang Olympics.