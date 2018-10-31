S. Korea 'Deeply Concerned' about Japanese Officials' Remarks on Forced Labor Ruling

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Foreign Ministry has expressed deep concern about Tokyo officials' remarks over a recent ruling that ordered a Japanese company to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.The ministry said in a text message to reporters on Tuesday that it is deeply concerned that Japanese leaders are continuing to make provocative remarks that offend the feelings of Koreans without any thought of the essence of the issue.In its first response to a series of comments by Japanese leaders criticizing the ruling, the ministry said that it is deeply concerned that Japanese officials are making judgments on the South Korean judiciary's decision using excessive and unrefined rhetoric.The message comes after Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono said earlier in the day that the Seoul government should deal with the issue, calling the ruling a challenge to the international order.