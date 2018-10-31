Two Koreas Set to Hold Talks on Health Cooperation

Photo : YONHAP News

South and North Korea are set to hold talks on health cooperation on Wednesday at the liaison office in the North's border city of Gaeseong.Departing for the talks, Vice Health Minister Kwon Deok-cheol told reporters that he will make efforts to produce results in the talks aimed at preventing infectious diseases and boosting cooperation in health and medical services.The chief delegate of the South Korean delegation said that the two Koreas need to hold close discussions on the issues as the two sides are expected to further expand bilateral exchanges.The vice minister added that it is meaningful that the two Koreas are holding health-related talks for the first time in eleven years.