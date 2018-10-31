VOA: 218 N. Koreans Given Refugee Status from US Since 2006

Photo : YONHAP News

A North Korean teenager entered the United States as a refugee early this month, bringing the total number of North Koreans who’ve secured refugee status from the U.S. this year to six.Citing refugee admissions data by the U.S. State Department, the Voice of America(VOA) reported on Wednesday that the North Korean man, settled in Michigan.The VOA said that a total of 218 North Koreans have been admitted to the U.S as refugees since 2006.In 2004, the U.S. Congress passed the North Korean Human Rights Act, part of which specified that the State Department would make it easier for North Koreans to seek refugee status in the country.