Proposal for S. Korea's Energy Plan Calls for Increase in Renewable Energy

Photo : YONHAP News

A working group has produced a proposal for the nation's energy policy for the next two decades, calling for an increase in the proportion of renewable energy to at least 25 percent by 2040.The group on Wednesday presented its proposal for the nation's third basic energy plan to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Energy.The proposal for a period from 2019 to 2040 suggests that the nation contain the total energy consumption at the current level through reforms in the energy price system and improvements in energy efficiency.It also proposed that the government will increase the portion of solar and wind energy to 25 to 40 percent by 2040 and reflect the social and environmental costs in a timely manner in energy prices including electricity.