Defense Chief Offers Apology over Sexual Violence in Gwangju Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo has apologized for the sexual assaults committed by troops during the military crackdown on the 1980 pro-democracy uprising in the southwestern city of Gwangju.During a nationally televised news conference on Wednesday, Jeong offered an apology to the female victims on behalf of the government and military.The defense chief said that the military deeply repents the unbearable damage the martial law military leadership's ruthless crackdown inflicted on innocent female citizens.He pledged that the defense ministry will fully cooperate with a planned probe by a fact-finding committee on the uprising. He also vowed to spare no efforts to console the victims and make utmost efforts to restore their honor and prevent any recurrence.His apology came a week after a government probe team announced that it had found 17 cases of sexual assault by troops enforcing martial law during the crackdown on the pro-democracy uprising in Gwangju in 1980.