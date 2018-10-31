Teacher Arrested over High School Exam Leak

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court on Tuesday issued an arrest warrant for a teacher at a private high school on charges that he leaked exam questions to his twin daughters.The Seoul Central District Court issued the warrant for the teacher, identified by his surname Hyun, citing the risk of evidence destruction.Hyun is accused of stealing exam questions and answers for his daughters at Sookmyung Girls' High School in southern Seoul in the fall semester last year and the spring semester this year. The two girls recorded the highest final exam scores in their grades in the spring semester.The teacher and his daughters are denying the allegations.