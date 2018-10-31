US Not Considering Reducing Military Posture on Korean Peninsula: US JCS

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) played down remarks from its chairman that Washington will have to make changes to its military posture on the Korean Peninsula if talks with North Korea advance.The Voice of America on Tuesday quoted JCS Spokesman Patrick Ryder as saying the U.S. is not considering scaling down its defense posture in South Korea and that JCS chief Joseph Dunford meant that the department of defense is ready to support efforts by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his negotiations on North Korea's denuclearization.Earlier this week, Dunford told a forum at Duke University that the more successful the U.S. is in the diplomatic track, the more uncomfortable it will be in the military space.He said negotiations will take a form where the U.S. is going to have to start making some changes to the military posture, adding it’s willing to do that in support of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.