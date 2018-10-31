Probe Team: 3 DSC Officers Disrupted Investigation on Martial Law Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Investigators have indicted three officers of the now-disbanded Defense Security Command(DSC) without detainment on charges of fabricating official documents.According to a team of military and civic officials, the officers created a task force to disrupt probes on allegations the DSC drew up a controversial martial law plan under the former Park Geun-hye administration.The team released the results of its interim findings of a probe on the DSC’s martial law document on Wednesday, which found that the three officers set up a task force and drafted a fake research plan to cover up the command’s consideration of enforcing martial law if the Constitutional Court rejected ex-President Park's impeachment.The three officers were also found to have fabricated another official document to make it look like the martial law plan was produced as a training document during the South Korea-U.S. joint Key Resolve military exercises.