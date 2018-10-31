Moon to Meet Leaders of Russia, US, Australia, China During Regional Forums

Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in will meet with the leaders of Russia, the U.S., Australia and China on the sidelines of annual regional forums to be held in Singapore and Papua New Guinea next week.The presidential office said Wednesday that Moon will discuss ways to enhance friendly ties and cooperate on regional and international issues with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.Talks are under way for Moon to hold meetings with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Chinese President Xi Jinping, during which efforts to denuclearize and establish peace on the Korean Peninsula will be discussed.From next Tuesday to Friday, Moon will travel to Singapore for summit meetings with the leaders of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, China, Japan, as well as the 18-member East Asia Summit.For two days starting next Saturday, Moon will attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Papua New Guinea.