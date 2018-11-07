Diplomatic Standoff Intensifies between Seoul and Tokyo

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Tension is mounting between Seoul and Tokyo as they exchange accusations over the recent South Korean Supreme court ruling on wartime forced labor. The strain has apparently diminished the likelihood of bilateral summit talks on the sidelines of the upcoming ASEAN and APEC forums.Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: A diplomatic spat between South Korea and Japan seems to be coming to a head.The South Korean Supreme Court recently acknowledged the rights of four Koreans who filed a damage suit against a Japanese steelmaker for their forced labor during World War Two.It ordered Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. to pay each victim 100 million won, or about 90 thousand dollars.Japan’s Foreign Minister Taro Kono lashed out in a series of media interviews.He said the South Korean government is not doing its part to resolve the problem based on a bilateral agreement signed in 1965 which governs settlement of problems from Japan’s colonization of Korea.Tokyo has even gone as far as to say it could take the issue to the International Court of Justice.Meanwhile, Japan asked South Korea on Tuesday to launch bilateral talks over what it sees as Seoul’s unfair shipping subsidies as part of a dispute settlement procedure of the WTO.In response, a senior official at Seoul's presidential office said Wednesday that excessive criticism of the South Korean government by Japan won't help resolve the issue.He said that under the current circumstances, the two sides are unlikely to hold a summit meeting at the upcoming ASEAN and APEC summits set for Singapore and Papua New Guinea later this month.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.