Gapjil Businessman Detained over Assault

Photo : YONHAP News

Police on Wednesday detained controversial businessman Yang Jin-ho following the release of video footage showing him physically and verbally assaulting his employees and abusing animalsPolice said Yang also faces drug charges in addition to the apparent assault of the employee.Yang is the chairman of online storage service provider WeDisk and robot developer K-Technology. He is already under investigation over suspicions that his company overlooked the circulation of obscene material on his file storage and sharing site.Police say they are carrying out an additional raid at his properties to obtain evidence related to the allegations and will seek an arrest warrant for Yang as soon as they finish analyzing the evidence.