Economy KOSPI Loses 0.52% Wednesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost ten-point-93 points, or point-52 percent Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-78-point-69.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing nine-point-18 points, or one-point-33 percent, to close at 682-point-37.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened point-five won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-123-point-three won.