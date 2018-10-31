Joint Team Cites Defects in EGR Valve as Cause for BMW Fires

Photo : YONHAP News

A joint investigation team probing a series of BMW vehicles catching fire said that a problem with a valve in the vehicle's exhaust gas recirculation(EGR) module was the cause, not a defective bypass as claimed by the automaker.The Korea Transportation Safety Authority said Wednesday the team of government officials and private experts reached the conclusion after conducting tests.In August, the German automaker cited a leaky coolant in the EGR module and a bypass valve that opens while driving as the main causes of the fires.However, the probe team said the opened bypass had nothing to do with the fires, and that the valve is the cause.After announcing its final report next month, the joint team plans to recommend additional measures to the Transport Ministry if necessary.