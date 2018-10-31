Investigation into Martial Law Scandal Put on Hold

Photo : YONHAP News

The investigation into a controversial plan to enforce martial law during protests against ousted former President Park Geun-hye has been put on hold due to a key suspect who remains missing.A joint investigative unit consisting of inspectors from the military and the prosecution said on Wednesday that the investigation will be suspended until the whereabouts of Cho Hyun-chun, the former chief of the now-defunct Defense Security Command, is determined.The suspension is also putting on hold indictment against Cho as well as the status as a reference person for eight others allegedly involved in the incident, including ex-President Park and former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.Since departing for the U.S. in December, Cho has not been responding to the investigators’ request to return to face questioning.