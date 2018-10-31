Investigation into Martial Law Scandal Put on Hold

The investigation into a controversial plan to enforce martial law during protests against ousted former President Park Geun-hye has been put on hold due to a key suspect who remains missing.
A joint investigative unit consisting of inspectors from the military and the prosecution said on Wednesday that the investigation will be suspended until the whereabouts of Cho Hyun-chun, the former chief of the now-defunct Defense Security Command, is determined.
The suspension is also putting on hold indictment against Cho as well as the status as a reference person for eight others allegedly involved in the incident, including ex-President Park and former Prime Minister Hwang Kyo-ahn.
Since departing for the U.S. in December, Cho has not been responding to the investigators’ request to return to face questioning.