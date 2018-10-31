US Congressional Research Body Doubtful of N. Korea's Will to Denuclearize

The U.S. Congressional Research Service(CRS) remains doubtful regarding North Korea’s sincerity in fulfilling its promise to denuclearize.According to the Voice of America, the U.S. Congress body recently issued a report on the North’s foreign affairs and assessed progress made on diplomacy with the regime, including over its nuclear program.The October CRS report highlighted enhanced dialogue with the North this year through three inter-Korean summits and the first U.S.-North Korea summit. It also noted that the North agreed on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and the complete dismantlement of its Yongbyon nuclear facilities.However, it expressed doubt over the North’s attitude, saying it has not revealed key information of its nuclear program, including that of nuclear facilities other than in Yongbyon or nuclear materials and warheads.